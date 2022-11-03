Leijat Helsingin yllä

Not Available

Epic tale about two generations of men in a wealthy Finnish family, spanning from the 1960s all the way through the early 1990s. The father has achieved his position as director of the family business through marrying the heiress. Their eldest son Dani, hoped to succeed his father, succumbs to drugs while pursuing a career in rock music. Younger Riku grows up under the shadow of his more talented big brother and slowly drifts into the late 1980s, noticing then how many of his friends have managed to take advantage of the economic upswing.