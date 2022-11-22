Leily Is with Me

Not Available

During the Iran-Iraq war, a television cinematographer, having financial problems, needs to get a loan from the TV to complete his half-built flat so one of his colleagues suggests him going to the war zone under the pretext of making a documentary about the Iraqi captives for the sake of accompanying another man who is so influential in TV's treasury, so that he can take his loan more easily. However he doesn't want to get to the line of fire, his sanctimonious demeanor leads him to something more precious than what he started his journey for.