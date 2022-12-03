Leizhenzi: The Origin of the Gods

Not Available

The film is based on the novel "Investiture of the Gods", which tells the story of Yuanshi Tianzun, one of the highest deities of Taoism, who set up the God Sealing Formation with the spiritual energy of Heaven and Earth and sent the feathered people away. In the last years of the Yin and Shang Dynasties tking Shang Zhou was tyrant of all Earth. To save the world, the elders of the Feathered People tribe threw the Heavenly Peeping Stone into the mortal world and deliberately injected the twin wings into their twin son Xinhuan in front of everyone to protect the real "General" Leizhenzi. As the years go by, Leizhenzi, who was born different, aspires to be the Chosen One like his brother Xinhuan, but little does he know that the gears of destiny have already started and he will open the first station of the Great Seal of Gods