Lekar Hum Deewana Dil

Set in uber cool South Mumbai, we follow the lives of DINOO (Armaan Jain) and KARISHMA (Deeksha Seth), their lifestyle and attitude... Young & restless who want to live life on their own terms! They are constantly frolicking around the city and painting the town red with their friends. When their exciting lives gets jolted with the pressure Karishma’s family is piling on to getting her hitched, she and her rebellious best friend, Dino, realize that its THEY who are in fact ‘made for each other’. Being the rulers of their destiny, they elope to forge a lifetime of love, fun and freedom. But they are yet to learn that life isn’t that simple. And sometimes who you love the most… can become the biggest problem. LHDD follows a year in the young and passionate lives of Dino and Karishma who go through friendship, disillusionment, shame, conflict and heartbreak until they realize true love. But they question is – will they make the same mistake...again??!