Lakshmivilasam Renuka makan Raghuraman is a 2012 Malayalam drama film directed by M Basheer. Urvashi plays the title role as Lakshmi Vilasam Renuka, a dominating yet non-corrupt PWD officer. She stands by her principles, which eventually earns her a lot of enemies. The movie is about the hardships and misfortunes that Renuka has to endure in a corrupt society, and how she eventually emerges triumphant.