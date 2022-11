Not Available

According to an old saying, "all dresses have their backwards." Assuming it, Bernardo Atxaga documentary explains the origin of his texts, the back of his novels and poems. Topics: a passage of life, so-called "enfant sauvage" Victor de l'Aveyron, an old school photo of Asteasu, and his message, the mood at Bilbao by 1970, and its influence on writers of the time, the literary consequences of mild illness in humans. Garces Juanfe images illuminated with various themes.