Lela Manja

Lela and Manja are two siblings who are being abused by their stepmother, Dang Suri. They are being tortured to do daily errands without any pity on them. Their live's became more unberable as their father leaves for a month on duty. Within this time they are being abused to the max while their stepmother starts a secret relationship with Tok Megat. One day as they were searching for firewood along the river they saw their stepmother fooling around with Tok Megat in the river. One day the father found out and was killed after. The incident was witnessed by the two childrens and fled away to save their own lives. As the reached the river to the boat Lela slipped and didnt have time to get on the boat leaving Manja floating away all alone with no direction to where he is going. Will they ever see each other again?