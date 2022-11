Not Available

Live performance at the Grand Teatre del Liceu in Barcelona in 2009. When Donizetti s comedy, updated to the mid-20th century by the Uruguayan-born director Mario Gas, was mounted at Barcelona s magnificent Liceu opera house in 2005, Opera News wrote that: The absolute hit of the production was . . . Rolando Villazón, a commanding, vulnerable and hilarious Nemorino.