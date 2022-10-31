Lem Johns: Secret Service Man

Not Available

In 1962, a 38 year old Secret Service man named Thomas Lemuel Johns transferred from the Atlanta office to the Vice Presidential protective detail in Washington D.C. He and a small detail protected Lyndon Johnson and were with him a year later in Dallas, when President John F. Kennedy was assassinated. From that moment on, Johnson became the most powerful man in the world and the security of the president became a more complex and difficult task. "Lem" Johns was instrumental during the Johnson presidency in bringing about changes that have led to the modern day protections afforded the president and others in the United States government.