Leopold Wallisch, nick-named "Lemming", was fired from the homicide department due to intrigues by his colleague Krotznig. Now he works for a small Viennese private detective agency and spies on potential adulterers. When the Latin teacher Grinzinger is murdered while under Lemming's observation, he gives himself a shove and decides to solve the case himself. "Lemming's First Case", an adaptation of the best-seller by the Austrian author Stefan Slupetzky, promises pure crime comedy.
|Julia Koschitz
|Klara Breitner
|Roland Düringer
|Krotznig
|Florian Teichtmeister
|Huber
|Krista Stadler
|Frau Grinzinger
|Sandra Cervik
|Jana
|Aaron Karl
|Breitner 87
View Full Cast >