Lemon Jelly 64 - 95

    Created by Airside (Fred Deakin's company) and featuring the same track listing as the CD release, this DVD is a visual journey through the '64-'95 album. Taking full advantage of the increased audio capabilities of the DVD format each track is also remixed for full 5.1 surround sound. Each track has its own video with a unique visual style. Much like the audio however while many of the visuals are exactly what you'd expect from a Lemon Jelly release some are very different to anything we've seen before. Although the DVD itself is devoid of special features, contained in the specially created packaging are 4 postcards and a large (A1 sized) double-sided poster. The DVD can be played as a movie (i.e. as a sequential play through of all the tracks in album order) or as individual tracks.

