Not Available

Lemon Taste is a sexual fantasy and romantic fiction, where John becomes voyeur of a cruising moment, which grows into a fantasy erotic quintet trip. Like a juicy acid lemon taste that turns their sexual drive on. John is going out from the factory suddenly a strange sensation of unbreathing drive takes him. He arrives in a hidden street where he can watch Cliff cruising here. Attracted by Cliff he starts to observe him behind the wall.