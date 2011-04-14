2011

Lemonade Mouth

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 14th, 2011

Studio

Disney Channel

"Lemonade Mouth" tells kids and tweens that building your confidence rocks and finding your destiny rules. The story follows five disparate high school students - Olivia (Bridgit Mendler), Mo (Naomi Scott), Charlie (Blake Michael), Stella (Hayley Kiyoko), and Wen (Adam Hicks) who meet in detention. They realize they are destined to rock, and ultimately form a band that becomes a champion for students sidelined by the high school elite.

Cast

Adam HicksWen
Hayley KiyokoStella
Naomi ScottMo
Blake MichaelCharlie
Nick RouxScott
Chris BrochuRay

