2011

"Lemonade Mouth" tells kids and tweens that building your confidence rocks and finding your destiny rules. The story follows five disparate high school students - Olivia (Bridgit Mendler), Mo (Naomi Scott), Charlie (Blake Michael), Stella (Hayley Kiyoko), and Wen (Adam Hicks) who meet in detention. They realize they are destined to rock, and ultimately form a band that becomes a champion for students sidelined by the high school elite.