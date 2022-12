Not Available

According to Thai superstition, a virgin can ward off rain by planting lemongrass upside-down underneath an open sky. This belief remains prevalent to this day. As clouds begin to gather, Piano, the young production manager on a film set, is tasked to carry out this tradition. As her fellow female co-workers shy away from the duty, Piano is left with no choice but to take on the burden of becoming the lemongrass girl.