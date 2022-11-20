L'empire de Médor

Not Available

L'empire de medor is a satirical voyage of discovery through the universe of the dog lover. By systematically scrutinising the industry that capitalises on the love for man's best friend, Moullet has made an absurdist film that shows how the love of animals has become a kind of surrogate religion for many people. He takes us to canine beauticians and beauty contests, and explores the field from dried dog food to advanced super-duper pooper-scoopers. By showing in great detail all those gadgets and gimmicks to make the lives of pets as agreeable as possible, Moullet vents his barely concealed criticism of consumer society. (IDFA)