L'Energica avanzata contro i ribelli di El-Baruni

The energetic advance against the rebels of El-Baruni is a two-part film produced and directed by Luca Comerio in 1912-1913. It belongs to the cycle of the Italo-Turkish War (ie, the cycle of films about the war between the Kingdom of Italy and the Ottoman Empire for the control of Libya). It represents the resistance of the Turkish rebels and the Italian counteroffensive after Ouchy's armistice (October 1912), in which the Italian conquest is sanctioned. Two fragments (respectively 160 and 20 meters in 35mm nitrated film, soaked and tacked), corresponding to the end of the first part and the beginning of the second, were found in Lucinico (Gorizia) and identified in the La Camera Ottica - Film and laboratory Video Restoration of the University of Udine.