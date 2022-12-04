L'enfant de tous les possibles

Not Available

They are single or gay, or they have let the biological clock of fertility slip by, but they have made the choice to become parents. To obtain the desired child, they take side roads. Today, they recount their difficult journey, with or without the help of medicine, their way of starting a family, of conceiving of filiation, but also their feeling of illegality and the weight of the gaze of others. At a time when the laws governing medically assisted procreation are debating in France, this documentary offers an unprecedented look at these questions.