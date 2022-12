Not Available

After an evening in a nightclub and a swim at dawn, three young people, SONIA, FAFOU and YANIS, sneak into a villa, invited by the latter. They settle down there until they meet unexpectedly the owner on a swivel chair. KATEB, a writer, turns out to be manipulative and mysterious. His meeting with YANIS reveals to us the life story of the young man who has identified with his latest book. Is KATEB simply the author of a story looking like the young man's?