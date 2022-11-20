Lenin in October

Not Available

A comedy set in Ashdod, Israel. Grisha, has almost given up on his dream of opening his own restaurant and serving his specialty dishes. The sudden death of a rich uncle in Russia changes all that. The uncle bequeaths all his money to his only and beloved nephew, so that he may open a restaurant. The problem is that all his life, the uncle was a sworn Communist, and his condition for granting the inheritance is that the restaurant be dedicated the values of Communism. Grisha is indifferent to these values but accepts the condition- he wants to make his dream come true at any price and he's prepares to dedicate the restaurant to any ideology they tell him to - it really doesn't matter. This leads to conflict between Grisha and his father, a failed poet who blames everything on the Soviet regime back in the Old Country.