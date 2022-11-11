Lenin: Revolution Chronicles

Not Available

Having dedicated his life to the preparation of the revolution in the Russian Empire, Vladimir Lenin, living in exile in Switzerland, desperately seeks a way back to Russia to take control. Options are few when Lenin receives an offer from Alexander Parvus, the most infamous of political opportunists, who has made a deal with Germany to sponsor the revolution under Lenin's command and smuggle Lenin and his comrades into Russia. Aware that making a deal with 2 devils could cost him everything including his political influence, Lenin knows he must outsmart and outmaneuver Parvus and the Germans at any cost...