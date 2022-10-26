Not Available

Leningrad

  • War
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

KoBura Film

When in 1941 Nazi Germany invaded the Soviet Union, their troops quickly besieged Leningrad. Foreign journalists are evacuated but one of them, Kate Davies, is presumed dead and misses the plane. Alone in the city she is helped by Nina Tsvetnova a young and idealist police officer and together they will fight for their own survival and the survival of the people in the besieged Leningrad. Written by Marcio Eduardo

Cast

Gabriel ByrnePhilip Parker
Mira SorvinoKate Davis
Armin Mueller-Stahlvon Leeb
Alexander BeyerWalter Hoesdorff
Christian BerkelVinkelmeyer
Mikhail EfremovOmelchenko

View Full Cast >

Images