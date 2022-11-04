Not Available

Amir, is a successful entrepreneur and finally understands the meaning of true love after marrying Zita. To Amir, Zita is everything a man could ask for in a woman, she is loving, tender and every men’s dream. While on a holiday, Amir saves Zarin who is injured. Unknown to Amir, Zarin is a cunning and ruthless rapist cum murderer who has an ulterior motive on his wife to fulfill his devilish passion. Will Zita be able to save herself from the psychopathic Zarin? Or will lust prevail over true love?