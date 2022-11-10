L'Enlèvement des Sabines

Not Available

Exasperated and disgusted by the behavior of the men they frequent, several young women from a small village create a women's club: the club Sabines. They are about ten. Their first decision is to rent a mini-car to spend a weekend in Paris. But the men of the village are unhappy. They organize a commando that intercepts the mini-bus in Paris and forces members of the Sabines club to "confess", naked, in a cellar. One of them, however, manages to give the alert and one of their friends, a rifle in hand, can deliver them. The uncovered kidnappers will then be forced to cook, wash the dishes and serve naked in their turn, the young women. Men and women will finally be reconciled during a pleasant evening.