Lennon Legend: The Very Best of John Lennon

Yes he is a legend, and this collection of 20 newly remastered favorites will remind you just how powerful John's solo work could be. Includes Give Peace a Chance; Instant Karma; Mother (single edit); Jealous Guy; Power to the People; Cold Turkey; Love; Mind Games; Whatever Gets You thru the Night; #9 Dream; Stand by Me; (Just Like) Starting Over; Woman; Beautiful Boy (Darling Boy); Watching the Wheels; Nobdy Told Me; Borrowed Time; Working Class Hero; Happy Xmas (War Is Over) , and Imagine .