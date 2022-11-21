Lenny Kravitz - Itunes Festival 2014

Not Available

Guitar hero, wild child, pop idol, Lenny Kravitz became one of the most distinctive personalities in music though his radiant fusion of psychedelic rock, funk and soul. After releasing 1989’s brilliant Let Love Rule, singles like Are You Gonna Go My Way and Fly Away made the singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist one of the most popular and critically acclaimed musicians of the late ’90s. Kravitz’ tenth studio album, Strut, continues his reign as a visceral force in rock ’n’ roll. The arresting North London four-piece Wolf Alice combine a blur of distorted guitars and thumping drums with the fiery vocals of Ellie Rowsell. In the summer of 2014, the group blew away the Glastonbury crowd with a furious barrage of kinetic, spacy rockers that included their headbanging single Fluffy.