Lenny Kravitz - Just Let Go Lenny Kravitz Live

'Just Let Go' combines full live performances from Lenny Kravitz's 2014 European Tour with interviews and rehearsal footage to give a unique insight into the creative process behind Lenny Kravitz's music and the staging and presentation of his live performances. The film contrasts the intimacy of conversations with Lenny and his band and footage from rehearsals and behind the scenes on the tour with the spectacular live performances of his best loved tracks. TRACKLISTING 1) Fly Away 2) Dirty White Boots 3) American Woman 4) Dancin' 'Til Dawn 5) Strut 6) It Ain't Over 'Til It's Over 7) New York City 8) The Chamber 9) Sister 10) Dig In 11) Let Love Rule 12) Are You Gonna Go My Way