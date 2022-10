Not Available

Performance of the artist at the Rock in Rio Festival 2011 . Setlist: 01.Come on get it,02.It ain't over till it's over,03.Mr. cab driver,04.Black and white America,05.Fields of joy,06.American woman,07.Always on the run,08.Believe,09.Stand,10.Band Introduction,11.Where are we runnin',12.Fly away,13.Are you gonna go my way,14.Intermission 15.Let love rule