Lenong Rumpi

Not Available

The story of a young man from the provinces named Bony who is seeking knowledge and experience in Jakarta. He meets a young woman from Manado, who wishes to become a singer, at the boarding house where is renting a room. Bony, Mungky and their friends at the boarding house are so busy having a good time that they forgot why they have come to Jakarta. Eventually, Bony and Mungky’s parents show up in Jakarta at around the same time. Bony and Mungky pretend that they have married, but their parents find out the truth soon enough. As a result, the two young people are separated and sent abroad to study in different places.