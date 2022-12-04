Lenong Rumpi II

Not Available

Boim (Harry de Fretes), a transit mini-bus driver who has just received eviction compensation from the government, moves to a new home in a real estate development with his family. His presence in the neighborhood is not well received by the family of Marlena (Debby Sahertian), who live across the street. Juwita (Ade Libertifa), a vegetable seller, who also works at Marlena’s beauty salon, keeps this animosity between the two families stirred up with her constant gossiping. This conflict escalates drastically when the children of Boim and Marlena start going out with one another. To make matters worse, Marlena’s father, Ramon (Robby Tumewu), a horse-cart driver, takes an interest in Boim’s mother, Mak Iting (Titi Dwijayati). In the end, Boim and Marlena fall in love with each other.