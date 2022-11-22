L'entraînement du champion avant la course

Not Available

Fabrice (Richard Berry) is an otherwise brutish truck driver who loves the disciplines involved in bicycle racing. He's no champion and doesn't appear to care much whether he wins any or not. In the crowded spaces of his world, the aloneness that comes with being a racer in training affords him a much-needed solitude and peace of mind. It's probably best for the people around him, too. In fact, it would be good if he could remain on his bike forever, because his nearly insane fear and distrust of others leads him to some pretty obnoxious behavior, especially with the women in his life.