L'Entretien (avec Johan van der Keuken)

During the shooting of this film, four long interviews were recorded by Thierry Nouel, marking out the different stages of the life and work of the Dutch director. Johan van der Keuken analyzes the relationships between art and reality, morality and the political, gives his conception of exchanges and conflicts between interiority and the outside world. He explains with precision this research which goes at all to the intimate, and which did not progress without rejections and moments of doubt. Shortly before his death, he had reviewed this document and wanted it to be shown as such, in its unedited state.