Leo Kottke: Live at Rockpalast

WDR Studio-L Köln 11.01.1977. 01. Up Tempo, 02. Hear The Wind Howl / Busted Bicycle, 03. Buckaroo / Ojo, 04. 8 Miles High, 05. The Tennessee Toad, 06. Standing In My Shoes, 07. Bean Time, 08. Louise, 09. The Scarlatti Rip-Off, 10. Mona Ray, 11. Morning Is A Long Way Home, 12. Shadowland, 13. Pamela Brown, 14. The Last Steam Engine Train, 15. Tiny Island, 16. Airproofing, 17. Power Failure, 18. San Antonio Rose / America The Beautiful / Vaseline Machine Gun, 19. Crow River Waltz / Jesu Joy Of Man's Desiring / Jack Fig (Medley), 20. Living In The Country