Not Available

Documentary - This powerful documentary profiles the amazing life of Leon Blum, France's first socialist prime minister, who also was Jewish. The Vichy government sent Blum to Buchenwald concentration camp during World War II, but he was restored to power in 1946. First attracted to politics by the infamous Dreyfus Affair scandal, Blum later became a champion of workers' and women's rights. Highlights include archival footage and interviews with Blum's family. -