Leon Lai held six concerts in the Central Waterfront event space. Leon Lai 30th Anniversary Random Love Songs 4D in Live 2016 Concert performed in the main hall, with limited capacity for only accommodate 4,500 spectators. Stunning 4D visuals with creative technology stage effects, the venue is full of surprises. Taking advantage of Victoria Harbour's advantages and the concept of carnival activities, the carnival and concert combines to bring a different concert experience.