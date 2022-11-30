Leon Russell: The Homewood session

Not Available

Originally aired on PBS in 1971. Actually KCET at the Vine Street Theatre on Hollywood and Vine. A theatre with a little studio in the back part of the building. Not there anymore, it was really billed as the Vine Street Theatre presents Homewood, but the on-air guy nicknames it Session right at the start of the studio intro. They actually recorded 6 hours but broadcast only one hour. Leon Russell and friends with Sweet Emily, Claudia Lennar, Kathi McDonald, Chuck Blackwell, John Gallie, Don Preseton, Joey Cooper, Carl Radle, Don Nix, Jim Horn, Furry Lewis. Set list Leon's Introduction Opening 2 Will The Circle Be Unbroken Caravan (Jim Horn) It Takes A Lot To Laugh, It Takes A Train To Cry Delta Lady A Song For You Furry's Introduction Furry's Blues 1 Furry's Blues 2 Furry's Blues 3 with Leon Amos Burke Honky Tonk Women Sweet Emily Prince Of Peace Girl Of The North Country Big Boss Man Crystal Closet Queen Of Thee I Sign Medley Ending