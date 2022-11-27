Not Available

Leon Spinks vs. Muhammad Ali II, was a professional boxing match contested on September 15, 1978, in New Orleans for the WBA and Lineal Heavyweight Championships. The fight was estimated to have been watched by a record 2 billion viewers worldwide,in some 80 nations. Ali entered the rematch as a 2½ to 1 favorite. ABC televised the fight live in the United States. The network paid $5.3 million for the rights. An estimated audience of 90 million viewers watched the main event in the United States.The bout drew a 46.7 rating, meaning 46.7 percent of TV sets in the nation were tuned in. The attendance at the Superdome was 63,350 which at the time was the largest indoor attendance ever for a boxing match.