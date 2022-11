Not Available

Delve into the career of poet, author, composer and musician Leonard Cohen, who has been called one of the premiere folk singers of the 1960s and '70s. This documentary relies on rare concert footage, archival photos and interviews with music critics to help explain the significance of Cohen's unique art. The film focuses on the five albums he released between 1967 and 1977, including "Death of a Ladies' Man," produced by Phil Spector.