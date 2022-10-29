Leonardo 30 anos

Not Available

One of the greatest voices of the backcountry and with over 30 million albums sold since he began singing, Leonardo is synonymous with success. Recorded at Atlanta Music Hall in Goiania, Leonardo celebrates 30 years of success with a project on CD and DVD. Featuring hits from Leandro & Leonardo as "Between Tapas and Kisses" and "I Swear" and the singer's solo career, as "Talisman" and "Outlaw Heart," the album also includes three new songs: "What seems Ok Everything well, "" Here in House League "and the new single from" Take Me and Take to You ". To further brighten the project, Leonardo invites big names in country music as Gusttavo Lima, Eduardo Costa, Cristiano Araújo, Jorge & Mateus, Bruno & Marrone, Zé Ricardo & Thiago e Zé Felipe.