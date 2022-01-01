Not Available

Norwegian prog metallers LEPROUS have announced the release of the band’s very first live DVD/CD/LP package titled ‘Live At Rockefeller Music Hall’, which will come out worldwide on November 25th, 2016 on InsideOut Music. Recorded live at a hometown show in Oslo on June 4th of this year, “Live At Rockefeller Music Hall” will arrive on various formats, including a limited DVD+2CD Digipak, standalone DVD, 2CD Jewelcase, Gatefold 3LP + 2CD & as Digital Download audio. The full tracklisting of the concert part is as follows: LEPROUS – “Live At Rockefeller Music Hall”: 1. The Flood 2. Foe 3. Third Law 4. Rewind 5. The Cloak 6. Acquired Taste 7. Red 8. Slave 9. The Price 10. Moon 11. Down 12. The Valley 13. Forced Entry 14. Contaminate Me Additionally, the DVD contains the following bonus materials: 1. Behind The Scenes 2. Slave (Lyric Video) 3. Restless (Video Clip) 4. The Cloak (Video Clip) 5. The Price (Video Clip) 6. Leprous At Rockefeller 13 Years Earlier