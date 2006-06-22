2006

Leroy & Stitch

  • Animation
  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 22nd, 2006

Studio

Disney Television Animation

Lilo, Stitch, Jumba and Pleakley have finally caught all of Jumba's genetic experiments and found the one true place where each of them belongs. Stitch, Jumba and Pleakley are offered positions in the Galactic Alliance, turning them down so they can stay on Earth with Lilo. But Lilo realizes her alien friends have places where they belong, and it's finally time to say "aloha."

Cast

Tia CarrereNani
Daveigh ChaseLilo
Zoe CaldwellGrand Councilwoman (voice)
Kevin McDonaldPleakley (voice)
Chris SandersStitch/Leroy
Kevin Michael RichardsonGantu

