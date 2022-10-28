Not Available

Les 3 Boutons

  • Adventure
  • Documentary
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Hi! Production

“Miss Jasmine! I have a package for you!” The 14-year-old girl with braces takes a break from milking the goat. Her local postman has delivered a surprise. She opens it up. Out floats a magical magenta ball dress ten times her teenage size. “I am curious,” she says, and enters the folds of the dress. From here, Jasmine⎯headstrong, a dreamer, a realist⎯takes us on a modern anti-fairy tale through caves and stalagmites, streets and shop windows, obsessions and everyday empowerment.

Cast

Jasmine Thire
Michel JeannesMonsieur Bouton
Jacky PatinLe facteur
Leon MezardLe petit garcon
Corentin VignetLe cycliste
Patricia WangLa vendeuse

View Full Cast >

Images