Les amours de Hadj Mokhtar Soldi

The film revolves around a comic character in which he sarcastically discusses many of the issues in Moroccan society, with El Hadji El Souledi, a candidate for elections in Casablanca, whose character is a symbol of illegal wealth and moral corruption. His life is divided among bars, nightclubs and prostitution. While the police officer Adel and beautiful names that are associated with the life of the child and trying to get rid of it and corruption so that they succeed in the latter in it.