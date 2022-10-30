Les amours secrètes

Not Available

An old man reads the diary of a young Jewish woman living at the time of the Nazi Occupation, sixty years ago. Sarah Rosemblum, 25, was young, beautiful and in love… with a German officer named Hans. Under a false name, Sarah lives under the protection of Huguette, a cabaret singer who makes a habit of hiding Jews and helping them to escape to England. In Huguette’s remote house, Sarah and Hans are able to pursue their romantic idyll, unaware that they are being spied on by Robert, a 16-year-old who is secretly in love with Sarah, and Huguette’s mother, who is still mourning her son’s death. With the world closing in on them, Sarah and Hans know that they must take flight, whilst they still have time…