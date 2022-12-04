Les années perdues

Not Available

For Marie Launey, the nightmare begins when her mother is found, with a weapon in her hand, near her father's corpse. No doubt for the police: Alzheimer's, Catherine killed her husband Jean in a fit of jealousy. Marie is convinced of her innocence, but as her sister Juliette does not fail to remind her, her absence for years perhaps affects her judgment ... And who is really that uncle Daniel recently returned from Brazil that her mother seems to confuse with her husband ? Working as a restorer of paintings, Jean had recently analyzed "The Deposition of Christ," a canvas that proves to be a copy. Had he discovered a traffic in forgers?