Bandits kidnap Figaro, the famous barber of Seville, and use his wonderful voice to attract travelers and rob stagecoaches. Because of this, the police chases him as an accomplice of the bandits. Then Figaro decides to join the army as a volunteer to fight in Puerto Rico. He returns covered with glory and his faults are condoned. However, the adventures of Figaro continue in Seville in the false scene of the aristocracy