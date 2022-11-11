Les bancals

Not Available

Antoine, a lonely and grumbling chap, lives in a small flat inside a more or less abandoned house in the rear of some outskirts; being slightly disabled -as a child he got accidentally blown up on a war mine-, he cuts himself of from the rest of the world, the only relationship and communication he holds are with his canary bird. Alain, about 30 years old, has no sentimental, professional or family ties. Each of them stays in his own area, one being centrifugal, the other one being centripetal. Chance, or destiny, as may be, will provoke the meeting of these two somewhat special characters. Then, new relations will grow from mere observation to kind affection, from help to curiosity, from friend-ship to suspicion, from empathy to exasperation, and from comprehension to denial. Up to the point where, according to the laws of nature, or mere wickedness -as may be- they come to stupidly destroy each other.