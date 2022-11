Not Available

This film is one of the first (maybe the first?) ready-made of cinema. A friend of Bouyxou and Noel Godin, before leaving the army, took two training films, and Bouyxou and Godin decided to add some credits at the beggining of these, and then screen it without warnings. Godin made his version, "Les Cahiers du cinéma", and Bouyxou made "Sortez vos culs de ma commode".