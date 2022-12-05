Les camps de la mort

Not Available

This film is made up of several reports shot by French and Allied war correspondents on 8 concentration camps located in Germany and liberated by the American and British armies in March and April 1945: Colditz, Langestein, Ohrdruf, Dachau, Buchenwald, Tekhla ( Gardelegen), Belsen and Mittelgladbach A detailed description of the infrastructure and functioning of these death camps, where mass graves and starving survivors rub shoulders, bears witness to the atrocity and scale of the crimes committed by the Nazis.