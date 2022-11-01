Not Available

Les Casse-Pieds

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

alain poire

A series of vignettes, in which Noel-Noel appears as the moderator, lecturer, commentator and leading actor, that examine the bores and pests of everyday life much like Pete Smith and Robert Benchley had done for years in American short subjects. Among those are the Practical Joker who will do anything for a laugh; the Party Entertainer who never stops singing; the Talkative Neigbor who forgets the time; the noisy neighbors who dance the tango all night; and women drivers, people who telephone at meal time, the friend you never saw before and amatuer medical experts. Much use of trick photography, montages, puppets and animation along with some adult Gallic wit and gentle satire.

Cast

Noël-NoëlLe conférencier
Bernard BlierL'importuné
Marguerite DevalLa dame obligeante
Jean TissierL'importun
Aline AndréL'épouse du conférencier
Henri CrémieuxHenri Crémieux

