Les Chants (I, II, III, IV, V)

The first series of a film whose course is in parallel with the life of the author. Unlike a newspaper, however, any realistic, everyday element is excluded. Only one theme will carry through the whole work: the expectation of death, its presence at every moment of life, the inexorable advance of time which, hour after hour, day after day, season after season, marks every face, every body transforms every look, invests every place in its light, its forms, its colors, asserts itself in the face of what man believes eternal: the ebb and flow of the sea, the mass of rocks, their stone works.